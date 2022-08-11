WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. 981,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,838. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.