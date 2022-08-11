WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Update

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WeCommerce Stock Down 0.7 %

WECMF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WeCommerce from C$16.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.