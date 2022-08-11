Wedbush Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.46.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $258.89 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $262.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $690,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

