Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00.

8/5/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00.

7/7/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,088. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Get DoorDash Inc alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,709. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.