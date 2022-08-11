Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.