Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $36.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,759 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

