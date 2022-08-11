Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 281,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,296,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

