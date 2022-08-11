Wells Fargo & Company Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $178.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of EGP opened at $174.43 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

