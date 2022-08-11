Wells Fargo & Company Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $17.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

