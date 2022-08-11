Wells Fargo & Company Trims E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Target Price to $20.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSP. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SSP opened at $15.12 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

