Wells Fargo & Company Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $8.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REAL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered RealReal from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 565.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

