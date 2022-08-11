Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of Welltower worth $317,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.31 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.