Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,247,600 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.1 days.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Western Forest Products

A number of research firms have commented on WFSTF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

