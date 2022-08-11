Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,465. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

