Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $402.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.22.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

