WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) CEO Sandeep Mathrani Acquires 50,000 Shares

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WeWork Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of WE stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WE shares. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

