WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $1.76 on Exchanges

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $417,231.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00007379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

