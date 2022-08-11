WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

