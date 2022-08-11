WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WHF. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.