William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

loanDepot Stock Up 4.3 %

LDI stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 2,153,523 shares worth $3,431,301.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.