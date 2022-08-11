Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

