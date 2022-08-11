Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Shares Up 14.3%

Wilson Bank Holding (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Wilson Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

About Wilson Bank

Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services.

