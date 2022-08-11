WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.