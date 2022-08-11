Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Benchmark began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Wix.com Stock Up 2.7 %

WIX traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 16,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 444,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

