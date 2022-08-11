Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 42,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

