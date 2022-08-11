Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of WIX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 42,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $242.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Featured Articles
