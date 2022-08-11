Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,094.64

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,094.64 ($25.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,292.50 ($27.70). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,232 ($26.97), with a volume of 782,664 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

Wizz Air Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,083.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,854.46.

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

Wizz Air Company Profile

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

