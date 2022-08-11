Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,094.64

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZGet Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,094.64 ($25.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,292.50 ($27.70). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,232 ($26.97), with a volume of 782,664 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,083.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,854.46.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

