WMS Partners LLC Acquires 69,687 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,687 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 3.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.63. 30,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,668. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

