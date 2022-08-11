WMS Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

