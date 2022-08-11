WMS Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.27. 23,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,073. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

