WMS Partners LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 483,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,559 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 157,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $349.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.