WMS Partners LLC Has $762,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 146.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after buying an additional 302,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.00. 52,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,014. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

