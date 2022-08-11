WMS Partners LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,585,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $211,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $596.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.