WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 88,651 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,779,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 959,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,061,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

