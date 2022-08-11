WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 40,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average is $268.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

