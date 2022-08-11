WMS Partners LLC Sells 605 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 230,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

