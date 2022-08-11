Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
Shares of WK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
