Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires 465 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

