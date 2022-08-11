Wulff Hansen & CO. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

