Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 37,259 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

