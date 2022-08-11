Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 37,259 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

