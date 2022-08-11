Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yelp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

