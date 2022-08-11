YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in YETI by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in YETI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

