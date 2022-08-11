YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $446,791.91

YF Link (YFL) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $446,791.91 and approximately $60.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00033866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

