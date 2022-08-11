Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of YTEN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
