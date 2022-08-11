Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.
Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance
YTEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YTEN. Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.