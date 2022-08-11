Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTENGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

YTEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YTEN. Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTENGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Earnings History for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.