Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

YTEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YTEN. Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.