YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $97,544.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
