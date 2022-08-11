Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Zap (ZAP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $96,005.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

