ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $365.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $55,683.91 and approximately $365.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00120179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00273416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035938 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

