Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.21. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

