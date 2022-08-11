Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.21. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

