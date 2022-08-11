Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.21. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
