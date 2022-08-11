Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $328.87 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.60 and its 200-day moving average is $372.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

